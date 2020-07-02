10315 RAINBRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool range refrigerator

This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile, vinyl plank flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features plenty of counter space, modern appliances, charming cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!