10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE

Amenities
****Half off first months rent!!!!!**** This two-story single-family home has plenty of room. The downstairs features an open floor plan, and the kitchen has a center island and overlooks a large dining room and family room. A flex room provides extra space for an office or formal dining room. The second floor has four bedrooms, including a large master suite with large walk-in closet and his and her sinks. Large loft upstairs. Extremely large backyard. Fern Hill is a collection of single-family homes in the Riverview area. This family-friendly community offers many amenities including a playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, and dog park.