Riverview, FL
10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:19 PM

10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE

10312 Boggy Moss Drive · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10312 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2534 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
****Half off first months rent!!!!!**** This two-story single-family home has plenty of room. The downstairs features an open floor plan, and the kitchen has a center island and overlooks a large dining room and family room. A flex room provides extra space for an office or formal dining room. The second floor has four bedrooms, including a large master suite with large walk-in closet and his and her sinks. Large loft upstairs. Extremely large backyard. Fern Hill is a collection of single-family homes in the Riverview area. This family-friendly community offers many amenities including a playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have any available units?
10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have?
Some of 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
