10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground pool garage

****Half off first months rent!!!!!**** This two-story single-family home has plenty of room. The downstairs features an open floor plan, and the kitchen has a center island and overlooks a large dining room and family room. A flex room provides extra space for an office or formal dining room. The second floor has four bedrooms, including a large master suite with large walk-in closet and his and her sinks. Large loft upstairs. Extremely large backyard. Fern Hill is a collection of single-family homes in the Riverview area. This family-friendly community offers many amenities including a playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, and dog park.