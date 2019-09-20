10305 Granada Green Ct

Amenities

Outstanding , single-family home, in the Avelar Creek Community. This home has so much to offer: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. This home features a spacious and bright great room, kitchen with a lot of cabinets, black appliances and a sliding door that opens up to a patio. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet with organizer and a private bathroom. The indoor laundry room has a washer and dryer for your convenience. Avelar Creek offers a community pool, clubhouse and playground. This property is very close to 301, I-75 and Selmon Expressway. This Home is in a hugely desirable location with the new Hospital, Shops, and Restaurants nearby. Call or schedule a showing online.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Amenities: 2 car garage, community pool, Club House, playground