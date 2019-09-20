All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:50 PM

10305 Granada Green Ct

10305 Grenada Green Court · (813) 694-3921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10305 Grenada Green Court, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Amenities

Outstanding , single-family home, in the Avelar Creek Community. This home has so much to offer: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. This home features a spacious and bright great room, kitchen with a lot of cabinets, black appliances and a sliding door that opens up to a patio. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet with organizer and a private bathroom. The indoor laundry room has a washer and dryer for your convenience. Avelar Creek offers a community pool, clubhouse and playground. This property is very close to 301, I-75 and Selmon Expressway. This Home is in a hugely desirable location with the new Hospital, Shops, and Restaurants nearby. Call or schedule a showing online.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: 2 car garage, community pool, Club House, playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 Granada Green Ct have any available units?
10305 Granada Green Ct has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 Granada Green Ct have?
Some of 10305 Granada Green Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 Granada Green Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10305 Granada Green Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 Granada Green Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10305 Granada Green Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10305 Granada Green Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10305 Granada Green Ct does offer parking.
Does 10305 Granada Green Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10305 Granada Green Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 Granada Green Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10305 Granada Green Ct has a pool.
Does 10305 Granada Green Ct have accessible units?
No, 10305 Granada Green Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 Granada Green Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10305 Granada Green Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
