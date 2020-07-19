All apartments in Riverview
Location

10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive Riverview FL · Avail. now

$1,849

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,817 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5914879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive have any available units?
10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive have?
Some of 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive offers parking.
Does 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive has a pool.
Does 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive have accessible units?
No, 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive has units with dishwashers.
