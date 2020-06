10144 Rose Petal Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Available for an early April move-in, 2017 construction, 5 bed/2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. As you enter the home, the formal living room space is off the right and the wide hallway leads to the open floor plan living area with large kitchen featuring an island with seating area, rich wood cabinets and upgraded appliances. The adjacent dining and living area features sliding glass doors opening to the backyard overlooking the preserve. The master bedroom is on the ground floor with ensuite bathroom and a large walk in closet. A large flex room greets you are the top of the stairs and leads to the 4 additional bedrooms and shared upstairs bathroom. Storage closet, utility room outfitted with washer and dryer as well as a 2 car garage complete the space. Pet friendly with fee.