10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE

Amenities
Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar Providence Model. Plenty of space in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2584 sf home sitting on a premium lot with views of the pond. This home features a flex space upon entry that could be used as a dining room, office or play area. The kitchen is open to a spacious great room and includes a center island and closet pantry. Upstairs you'll find all bedrooms and a comfortable loft area. Ceramic tile is on the first floor and carpet can be found upstairs. Fern Hill is perfectly located near 301 and I-75 and you can enjoy a common pool area and club area. Schedule your viewing today.