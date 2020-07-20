All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:31 AM

10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE

10114 Crested Fringe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10114 Crested Fringe Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar Providence Model. Plenty of space in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2584 sf home sitting on a premium lot with views of the pond. This home features a flex space upon entry that could be used as a dining room, office or play area. The kitchen is open to a spacious great room and includes a center island and closet pantry. Upstairs you'll find all bedrooms and a comfortable loft area. Ceramic tile is on the first floor and carpet can be found upstairs. Fern Hill is perfectly located near 301 and I-75 and you can enjoy a common pool area and club area. Schedule your viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have any available units?
10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa