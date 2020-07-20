10114 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar Providence Model. Plenty of space in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2584 sf home sitting on a premium lot with views of the pond. This home features a flex space upon entry that could be used as a dining room, office or play area. The kitchen is open to a spacious great room and includes a center island and closet pantry. Upstairs you'll find all bedrooms and a comfortable loft area. Ceramic tile is on the first floor and carpet can be found upstairs. Fern Hill is perfectly located near 301 and I-75 and you can enjoy a common pool area and club area. Schedule your viewing today.