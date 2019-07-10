All apartments in River Ridge
River Ridge, FL
11023 Millbury Court
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

11023 Millbury Court

11023 Millbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

11023 Millbury Court, River Ridge, FL 34654
The Oaks at River Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,566 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be

(RLNE4976657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11023 Millbury Court have any available units?
11023 Millbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Ridge, FL.
Is 11023 Millbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
11023 Millbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11023 Millbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11023 Millbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 11023 Millbury Court offer parking?
No, 11023 Millbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 11023 Millbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11023 Millbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11023 Millbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 11023 Millbury Court has a pool.
Does 11023 Millbury Court have accessible units?
No, 11023 Millbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11023 Millbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11023 Millbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11023 Millbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11023 Millbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.
