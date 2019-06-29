All apartments in River Ridge
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

10827 Claymont Drive

10827 Claymont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10827 Claymont Drive, River Ridge, FL 34654
The Oaks at River Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,323 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security d

(RLNE4905419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10827 Claymont Drive have any available units?
10827 Claymont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 10827 Claymont Drive have?
Some of 10827 Claymont Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10827 Claymont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10827 Claymont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10827 Claymont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10827 Claymont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10827 Claymont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10827 Claymont Drive offers parking.
Does 10827 Claymont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10827 Claymont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10827 Claymont Drive have a pool?
No, 10827 Claymont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10827 Claymont Drive have accessible units?
No, 10827 Claymont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10827 Claymont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10827 Claymont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10827 Claymont Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10827 Claymont Drive has units with air conditioning.
