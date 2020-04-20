10814 Laquinta Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom 900 Sq. Ft. condo with all tile floors, bonus room, covered parking and community POOL! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651

Tile flooring throughout this unit

Newer appliances

Remodeled kitchen

Large bonus room

Dining bar

Large living room and dining room combo

Covered assigned parking

Community clubhouse and POOL!!

Washer and dryer INCLUDED!!

Trash and lawn care also INCLUDED!!



Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

Pets are not allowed for this property.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour. This community also has an HOA application process that all prospective tenants must go through.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



