Last updated April 20 2020

10814 Laquinta Dr.

10814 Laquinta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10814 Laquinta Drive, River Ridge, FL 34654
Tall Pines at River Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom 900 Sq. Ft. condo with all tile floors, bonus room, covered parking and community POOL! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Tile flooring throughout this unit
Newer appliances
Remodeled kitchen
Large bonus room
Dining bar
Large living room and dining room combo
Covered assigned parking
Community clubhouse and POOL!!
Washer and dryer INCLUDED!!
Trash and lawn care also INCLUDED!!

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
Pets are not allowed for this property.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour. This community also has an HOA application process that all prospective tenants must go through.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4120073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 Laquinta Dr. have any available units?
10814 Laquinta Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 10814 Laquinta Dr. have?
Some of 10814 Laquinta Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 Laquinta Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10814 Laquinta Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 Laquinta Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10814 Laquinta Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Ridge.
Does 10814 Laquinta Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10814 Laquinta Dr. offers parking.
Does 10814 Laquinta Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10814 Laquinta Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 Laquinta Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10814 Laquinta Dr. has a pool.
Does 10814 Laquinta Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10814 Laquinta Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 Laquinta Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10814 Laquinta Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10814 Laquinta Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10814 Laquinta Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
