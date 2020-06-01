All apartments in River Park
River Park, FL
136 SE Prima Vista - 1
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:09 PM

136 SE Prima Vista - 1

136 Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard · (561) 386-9988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

136 Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard, River Park, FL 34983
River Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

2/1 SFH
No HOA
Tenant pays all utilties
Pets allowed with restrictions
WD Hookups
136 SE Prima Vista Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL is a single family home that contains 790 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Tenant responsible for all utilities Electric, water & cable No Pets allowed First, Last & Security deposit due at move in Credit Check and Background check performed with application of $55.00 per applicant over 18 monthly income must be at least 3X rental rate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 have any available units?
136 SE Prima Vista - 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 have?
Some of 136 SE Prima Vista - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
136 SE Prima Vista - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 does offer parking.
Does 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 have a pool?
No, 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 have accessible units?
No, 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 136 SE Prima Vista - 1 has units with air conditioning.
