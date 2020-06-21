All apartments in Ridgecrest
1583 Oak Village Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

1583 Oak Village Drive

1583 Oak Village Drive · (844) 874-2669
Location

1583 Oak Village Drive, Ridgecrest, FL 33778
Ridgecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1583 Oak Village Dr Seminole FL · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,356 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5870612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1583 Oak Village Drive have any available units?
1583 Oak Village Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1583 Oak Village Drive have?
Some of 1583 Oak Village Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1583 Oak Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1583 Oak Village Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1583 Oak Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1583 Oak Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgecrest.
Does 1583 Oak Village Drive offer parking?
No, 1583 Oak Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1583 Oak Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1583 Oak Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1583 Oak Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1583 Oak Village Drive has a pool.
Does 1583 Oak Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 1583 Oak Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1583 Oak Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1583 Oak Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1583 Oak Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1583 Oak Village Drive has units with air conditioning.
