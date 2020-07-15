All apartments in Ridgecrest
11696 126th Ter
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

11696 126th Ter

11696 126th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

11696 126th Terrace North, Ridgecrest, FL 33778
Ridgecrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
11696 126th Ter Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Centrally Located Largo Address!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE4911077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11696 126th Ter have any available units?
11696 126th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgecrest, FL.
Is 11696 126th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11696 126th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11696 126th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 11696 126th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgecrest.
Does 11696 126th Ter offer parking?
No, 11696 126th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 11696 126th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11696 126th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11696 126th Ter have a pool?
No, 11696 126th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11696 126th Ter have accessible units?
No, 11696 126th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11696 126th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11696 126th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11696 126th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 11696 126th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
