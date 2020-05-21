All apartments in Richmond West
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:01 AM

16179 SW 154th Ct

16179 Southwest 154th Court · (305) 342-2204
Location

16179 Southwest 154th Court, Richmond West, FL 33187
Richmond West

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car gar. home offering vaulted ceilings,ceramic flooring,family room opens to covered porch,large corner lot,fenced.Recent Improvements include updated crown moldings,baseboards,kitchen with granite counters,tile in bedrooms,ceiling fans, vertical blinds,washer and dryer,fully renovated bathrooms.Stamped concrete circular drive. Very nice area with shops at 152 St./157 Ave. Also schools near by.***LANDLORD WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LANDSCAPING***ALL CONTRACTS TO LEASE MUST INCLUDE CREDIT REPORTS,POLICE REPORTS AND APPLICATIONS TO RENT.(THIS MUST INCLUDE PROOF OF INCOME AND CURRENT BANK STATEMENTS. ***POSSIBLE PET WITH NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT.***
THANKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16179 SW 154th Ct have any available units?
16179 SW 154th Ct has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16179 SW 154th Ct have?
Some of 16179 SW 154th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16179 SW 154th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16179 SW 154th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16179 SW 154th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 16179 SW 154th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 16179 SW 154th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16179 SW 154th Ct does offer parking.
Does 16179 SW 154th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16179 SW 154th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16179 SW 154th Ct have a pool?
No, 16179 SW 154th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16179 SW 154th Ct have accessible units?
No, 16179 SW 154th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16179 SW 154th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16179 SW 154th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16179 SW 154th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 16179 SW 154th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
