16179 SW 154th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car gar. home offering vaulted ceilings,ceramic flooring,family room opens to covered porch,large corner lot,fenced.Recent Improvements include updated crown moldings,baseboards,kitchen with granite counters,tile in bedrooms,ceiling fans, vertical blinds,washer and dryer,fully renovated bathrooms.Stamped concrete circular drive. Very nice area with shops at 152 St./157 Ave. Also schools near by.***LANDLORD WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LANDSCAPING***ALL CONTRACTS TO LEASE MUST INCLUDE CREDIT REPORTS,POLICE REPORTS AND APPLICATIONS TO RENT.(THIS MUST INCLUDE PROOF OF INCOME AND CURRENT BANK STATEMENTS. ***POSSIBLE PET WITH NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT.***

THANKS