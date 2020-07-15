15461 SW 176th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Amazing Home at Venetian Parc West 5Be/3Ba



A MUST SEE!!!!...Come and Experience Venetian Parc Community Spacious Two Story Home Built in 2014 with One Bedroom and a Full Bathroom on 1st Floor. Kitchen has Granite Countertop with Stainless Steel Appliance. Second Floor Master Bedroom has En-Suite & Walk-In Closet. Fenced Backyard has Ample Space with a Paved Patio and Room for a Pool. Two Car Garage and Accordion Hurricane Shutter. Community Offers a Magnificent Clubhouse, 5 Star Resort Style Community Pool, Gym, Picnic Area, Kids Playground

