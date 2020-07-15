All apartments in Richmond West
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

15461 SW 176th Ln

15461 Southwest 176th Lane · (585) 880-8568
Location

15461 Southwest 176th Lane, Richmond West, FL 33187
Richmond West

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2444 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Amazing Home at Venetian Parc West 5Be/3Ba - Property Id: 182742

A MUST SEE!!!!...Come and Experience Venetian Parc Community Spacious Two Story Home Built in 2014 with One Bedroom and a Full Bathroom on 1st Floor. Kitchen has Granite Countertop with Stainless Steel Appliance. Second Floor Master Bedroom has En-Suite & Walk-In Closet. Fenced Backyard has Ample Space with a Paved Patio and Room for a Pool. Two Car Garage and Accordion Hurricane Shutter. Community Offers a Magnificent Clubhouse, 5 Star Resort Style Community Pool, Gym, Picnic Area, Kids Playground
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182742
Property Id 182742

(RLNE5897856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15461 SW 176th Ln have any available units?
15461 SW 176th Ln has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15461 SW 176th Ln have?
Some of 15461 SW 176th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15461 SW 176th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15461 SW 176th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15461 SW 176th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15461 SW 176th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15461 SW 176th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15461 SW 176th Ln offers parking.
Does 15461 SW 176th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15461 SW 176th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15461 SW 176th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15461 SW 176th Ln has a pool.
Does 15461 SW 176th Ln have accessible units?
No, 15461 SW 176th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15461 SW 176th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15461 SW 176th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15461 SW 176th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 15461 SW 176th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
