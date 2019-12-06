All apartments in Redington Shores
Find more places like 18131 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redington Shores, FL
/
18131 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

18131 GULF BOULEVARD

18131 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redington Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18131 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ocean front view at newly updated large 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo that has inside washer/dryer, dishwasher, fresh paint, newer carpet, newer stainless steel appliances, great location with terrific Gulf views and inter coastal views.. This 1600s/f unit just above the Candy Kitchen, Publix shopping center, outside parks and beach access is a must see. The unit has central heat and air, and two balconies with gulf views. Second floor and third floor unit (no elevator)is move in ready to qualified tenants. Great place to live on the beach call to schedule a viewing today. Yearly lease, water, sewage and garbage included, $1850 per month. Off street designated parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18131 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
18131 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 18131 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 18131 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18131 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
18131 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18131 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 18131 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 18131 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 18131 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 18131 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18131 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18131 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 18131 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 18131 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 18131 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 18131 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18131 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18131 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18131 GULF BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redington Shores 2 BedroomsRedington Shores Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redington Shores Apartments with ParkingRedington Shores Dog Friendly Apartments
Redington Shores Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL
Cheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg