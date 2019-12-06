18131 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Ocean front view at newly updated large 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo that has inside washer/dryer, dishwasher, fresh paint, newer carpet, newer stainless steel appliances, great location with terrific Gulf views and inter coastal views.. This 1600s/f unit just above the Candy Kitchen, Publix shopping center, outside parks and beach access is a must see. The unit has central heat and air, and two balconies with gulf views. Second floor and third floor unit (no elevator)is move in ready to qualified tenants. Great place to live on the beach call to schedule a viewing today. Yearly lease, water, sewage and garbage included, $1850 per month. Off street designated parking.