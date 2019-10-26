All apartments in Redington Shores
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:18 AM

165 175th Terrace Dr E

165 175th Ter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

165 175th Ter Drive, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
On water and 1 1/2 blocks to beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have any available units?
165 175th Terrace Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have?
Some of 165 175th Terrace Dr E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 175th Terrace Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
165 175th Terrace Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 175th Terrace Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 175th Terrace Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 165 175th Terrace Dr E offers parking.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 175th Terrace Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have a pool?
No, 165 175th Terrace Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have accessible units?
No, 165 175th Terrace Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 175th Terrace Dr E has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 175th Terrace Dr E has units with air conditioning.

