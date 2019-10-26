Rent Calculator
Home
/
Redington Shores, FL
/
165 175th Terrace Dr E
165 175th Terrace Dr E
165 175th Ter Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
165 175th Ter Drive, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
On water and 1 1/2 blocks to beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have any available units?
165 175th Terrace Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redington Shores, FL
.
What amenities does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have?
Some of 165 175th Terrace Dr E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 165 175th Terrace Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
165 175th Terrace Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 175th Terrace Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 175th Terrace Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 165 175th Terrace Dr E offers parking.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 175th Terrace Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have a pool?
No, 165 175th Terrace Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have accessible units?
No, 165 175th Terrace Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 175th Terrace Dr E has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 175th Terrace Dr E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 175th Terrace Dr E has units with air conditioning.
