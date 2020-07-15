Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:36 PM

223 Apartments for rent in Redington Beach, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
303 162nd Avenue
303 162nd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1702 sqft
3 Blocks to the BEACH - 4 FOUR BED 2.5 Bath RENTAL. Private GUEST SUITE. Do you love being close to the beach? Then this is the place to be! The silky soft sands of Redington Beach are an easy stroll that's just up the street from this 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15643 GULF BOULEVARD
15643 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1152 sqft
This adorable beach house is available beginning January 15th 2021. It is fully furnished and is located in a residential Redington Beach neighborhood directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 1 mile of Redington Beach
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
2 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE
17002 Dolphin Drive, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH LIFE IS CALLING! This completely renovated apartment is ready for you! Yes everything is brand new in this charming beach apartment. Walls, floors, appliances, shower, kitchen, bedrooms, flooring etc...

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
17400 GULF BOULEVARD
17400 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1450 sqft
Make this your winter get away with STUNNING SUNSETS, BREATHTAKING VIEWS & THE ULTIMATE BEACH PARADISE AWAITS YOU. This 2BR/2BA CORNER UNIT has been meticulously maintained & updated with functionality & quality in mind.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15462 1ST STREET E
15462 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2055 sqft
OPEN JUNE 1, 2018 and out. Monthly Vacation Rental. Can be rented for 6 months to avoid the 13% resort tax.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
210 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
840 sqft
Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location! Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16500 GULF BOULEVARD
16500 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1826 sqft
Available for off season Sept-November for $4000!!!Also available April 2020 for $5000! Absolutely perfect North Redington Beach short term rental.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
273 REX PLACE
273 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
665 sqft
Great end unit condo for rent in the desirable gated community at Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath condo offers many great features like walk-in laundry room, walk-in closet in the bedroom, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Redington Beach
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
22 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
2 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18399 Gulf Blvd
18399 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
522 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Intracoastal waterfront condo near beach - Property Id: 302272 Very clean, completely remodeled one bedroom condo tastefully decorated, comfortable and cozy.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
9815 Harrell Ave Apt 502
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Call George at 727 258 1880 to check out this top floor large furnished 2 bed 2 bath Intercoastal views across from the beach. Oversized balcony accessible from the master suite and living room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
11726 126th Terrace North
11726 126th Terrace North, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1056 sqft
3/2 Home is on a large open lot with plenty of yard surrounding property. Walking inside you have an open living/ dining room area which connects into the kitchen and rest of the home all with tiled flooring.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17715 GULF BOULEVARD
17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2098 sqft
Annual Rental available 8/15/20 Unfurnished. Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit with Marble Flooring Throughout. Over-sized Waterfront Balconies with Beautiful Views of Boca Ciega Bay and the Intercostal and Partial views of the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Capri
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8080 50TH AVENUE N
8080 50th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Convenient rental in the Bay Pines area. Only two miles from Veteran's Memorial Park and boat access ramps to inter-coastal waterways. The main living area is an open concept, and the overall layout of the property is an efficient 900 sq/ft of space.

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
Wrap Around Balcony with Spectacular Panoramic Gulf and Beach Views! Tastefully updated with chic coastal décor this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo features everything you need for a relaxing stay at the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Redington Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Redington Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

