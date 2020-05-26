All apartments in Redington Beach
16308 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:50 PM

16308 GULF BOULEVARD

16308 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 456-8911
Location

16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Looking for a longer term guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021.
Outstanding 2/2, 3rd floor, fully furnished condo at The Breakers Updated kitchen and granite countertops with a breakfast bar. Master bedroom suite with access to private lanai and amazing views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico. Brand new mattresses, linens and furniture. Heated pool and sundeck. Walk directly out to the beach. Parking assigned, elevators in the building. Sleeps 6. Full size washer and dryer included inside your laundry room, located outside the unit's front door. 30 day minimum stay.
Special: $3000 to rent per month for October through December 2020. $4000 per month (during season), subject to 13% occupancy tax, $300 refundable damage deposit, $250 cleaning fee. $100 non-refundable application fee with the Breakers Association. No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16308 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
16308 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16308 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 16308 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16308 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
16308 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16308 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 16308 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Beach.
Does 16308 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 16308 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 16308 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16308 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16308 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 16308 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 16308 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 16308 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 16308 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16308 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16308 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16308 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
