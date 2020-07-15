/
furnished apartments
150 Furnished Apartments for rent in Punta Rassa, FL
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.
20071 Sanibel View CIR
20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
VACATION VILLA DONNA.
17279 San Carlos Blvd 192
17279 San Carlos Boulevard, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Unit 192 Available 08/01/20 35' Furnished Travel Trailer in nice RV park - Property Id: 268126 Spacious, well cared for, top of the line 1992 KountryAire Travel Trailer to be located at Gulf Air RV park. 3 miles from Fort Myers Beach.
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1956 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 15th floor condo in Mastique - Spectacular views from this 15th floor unit... from The Sanibel Island light house to the Gulf at Fort Myers Beach to the 21 acres community lake...
19681 Summerlin RD
19681 Summerlin Road, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
This community is close to the BEACH! Very nice Gated Community.
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
Caloosahatchee
828 Victoria DR
828 Victoria Drive, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2020 Seasonal Rental February through March Yacht CLUB area First Floor ~ First come first serve dock. Nice first floor waterfront condo, offered furnished in desirable South Cape location.
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
Pelican
1110 SW 48th TER
1110 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great location.. First floor unit within feet of the community pool and direct access canal with no bridges. Watch the dolphins play in the canal from your living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Easy access to both Downtown Cape Coral and Ft Myers.
Pelican
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
McGregor
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
Pelican
3604 Surfside BLVD
3604 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This is a weekly rental at a rate of $2300 a week.
Caloosahatchee
4903 Vincennes ST
4903 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
VACATION RENTAL! Truly enjoy the laid back SW Florida lifestyle in this fully furnished condo! Located within walking distance to many local amenities this affordable condo will allow you to relax in comfortable furnishings & not cost a fortune.
Pelican
1538 SW 49th ST
1538 Southwest 49th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,279
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Cassina is a beautiful, classic Florida style vacation home.
Pelican
4808 SW 5th PL
4808 Southwest 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,193
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Low Season May 1st to Nov 30: Price per week: US $ 1,450/week + 11% tax. High Season Nov 16 to April 30: Price per week: US $1,700/week + 11% tax.
Pelican
4121 SW 27th AVE
4121 Southwest 27th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal.
Caloosahatchee
2016 SE 47th ST
2016 Southeast 47th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,009
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Pelican
1520 SW 56th TER
1520 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Cape Escape is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Floridian Gulf access vacation villa with 2000 sq. ft.
Caloosahatchee
717 El Dorado PKY E
717 El Dorado Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
CUTE 3/2 WITH CARPORT. FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL, CAN BE RENTED OFF SEASON TOO. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF CORONADO PARKWAY. CLOSE TO CAPE CORAL YACHT CLUB, RESTUARANTS, SHOPPING AND MUCH MORE! MAKE YOUR VACTION PLANS NOW!!
14985 Rivers Edge CT
14985 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Come enjoy this lakefront condo minutes from the beach! This seasonal 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished residence is being offered for January and February of 2020! A light and airy condo which offers two master suites and just had the floors and walls
Caloosahatchee
4901 Victoria DR
4901 Victoria Drive, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
CAPE CORAL WATERFRONT Complex: Enjoy the soothing sounds and enticing feel of living on the water.
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well appointed Fully Furnished and equipped. This ground floor unit, offers 1,100 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. All Tile, master has King bed and 2nd bedrm has queen, the 3rd bdrm set up as office and has pull out futon.
