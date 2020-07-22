Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

113 Apartments for rent in Punta Rassa, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Punta Rassa offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
17080 Harbour Point DR
17080 Harbour Pointe Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
11th Floor extra large condo open month of February 2021. MONTHLY ONLY. (Rented Jan & March 2021). SANIBEL HARBOUR TOWERS RESORT STYLE LIVING in a Upscale renovated Gulf Frontage on the sand condo.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Rassa
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Results within 5 miles of Punta Rassa
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
41 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5510 SW 4th Pl #106
5510 Southwest 4th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
2/2 Furnished Condo near Tarpon Point Marina - This 2 bed/2 bath furnished condo is in one of the most desirable areas of Cape Coral.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
17279 San Carlos Blvd 192
17279 San Carlos Boulevard, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Unit 192 Available 08/01/20 35' Furnished Travel Trailer in nice RV park - Property Id: 268126 Spacious, well cared for, top of the line 1992 KountryAire Travel Trailer to be located at Gulf Air RV park. 3 miles from Fort Myers Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
19681 Summerlin RD
19681 Summerlin Road, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
This community is close to the BEACH! Very nice Gated Community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4717 Santa Barbara BLVD
4717 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental AUGUST 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE July 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1350.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9836 Catena WAY
9836 Catena Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3/2.5 1,819 sqft. 2 story town home in the gated community of Sail Harbour.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4645 SE 11th PL
4645 Southeast 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1315 sqft
STUDIO CONDO FOR RENT, MIX USE BUILDING COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL USE!!!! ***UPSCALE APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT*** Rent this luxury style modern condo studio over 1,400 sq ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
15110 Ports Of Iona DR
15110 Ports of Iona Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Located within the gated community of Harbour Isles in south Fort Myers, this 2nd floor, 1282 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
230 Fairweather LN
230 Fairweather Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Fort Myers Beach Apartment for rent. 1 bedroom, 1 bath in a 4 unit building. Owner pays water, cable, and Wifi. Tenant pays Full Electric. Coin Washer/dryer in the backyard. Close to the beach, Time Square, and the pier.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
131 SW 47th TER
131 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with breathtaking water views! The spacious open living room and dining room are banked with windows overlooking serene Lake Louise.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7150 Church ST
7150 Church Street, Harlem Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located near Health Park hospital and the beaches. This home is all tile throughout and interior was recently painted. There is interior laundry room with washer and dryer, storage shed behind carport.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4612 SW 8th CT
4612 Southwest 8th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
NEW Beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom duplex with 2 full Bathrooms, 13' x 13' private patio, and single-car garage! Available for annual OR short-term rental.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
14596 Abaco Lakes DR
14596 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Punta Rassa, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Punta Rassa offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Punta Rassa. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Punta Rassa can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

