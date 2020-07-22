Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

202 Apartments for rent in Punta Rassa, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Punta Rassa means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signi... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
14881 Canaan DR
14881 Canaan Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available DECEMBER 2020 & JANUARY 2021 FOR$4400 + 11.5% sales tax. NO ANNUAL RENTAL.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
17080 Harbour Point DR
17080 Harbour Pointe Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
11th Floor extra large condo open month of February 2021. MONTHLY ONLY. (Rented Jan & March 2021). SANIBEL HARBOUR TOWERS RESORT STYLE LIVING in a Upscale renovated Gulf Frontage on the sand condo.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Rassa
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5912 Tarpon Gardens CIR
5912 Tarpon Gardens Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Seasonal or Off Season Rental Available. Beautifully upgraded first floor corner unit Carnage Home located in Gated community Tarpon Point.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
16801 Sanibel Sunset CT
16801 Sanibel Sunset Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
This beautiful, newly redone 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, 1st floor unit is Our Hidden Piece of Paradise! Located within walking distance of Sanibel Outlets and Bunche Beach and just a short drive from Ft. Myers Beach, Sanibel and Capitva Islands.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
20071 Sanibel View CIR
20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
VACATION VILLA DONNA.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
20021 Sanibel View CIR
20021 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS IS A 3/2/2 CONDO COMPLEX NEXT TO BEACH AREAS. BUNCHE BEACH LESS THAN A MILE AWAY. FT MYERS BEACH LESS THAN 3 MILES AWAY AND SANIBEL SAME DIRECTION. SHOPPING AREAS AND WILDLIFE SANCTUARY. TASTEFULLY DECORATED.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
6061 Silver King BLVD
6061 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in
Results within 5 miles of Punta Rassa
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
41 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5510 SW 4th Pl #106
5510 Southwest 4th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
2/2 Furnished Condo near Tarpon Point Marina - This 2 bed/2 bath furnished condo is in one of the most desirable areas of Cape Coral.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1804
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2366 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bathroom Vacation Rental - Gorgeous bedroom, 3 bathroom rental available for January! This unit is fully furnished and ready for vacation.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202
15605 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Vacation Rental - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the Gardens of Beachwalk, is available for a seasonal/vacation rental for the 2021 season. All appliances are included, as well as, all furnishings and housewares.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15360 Bellamar Circle, 3523
15360 Bellamar Cir 3523, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1043 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - This turnkey second floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just steps to the pool and clubhouse and only minutes to the beach.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1956 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 15th floor condo in Mastique - Spectacular views from this 15th floor unit... from The Sanibel Island light house to the Gulf at Fort Myers Beach to the 21 acres community lake...

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen beds and two twin beds.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, 103
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1152 sqft
Mandolin Bay - Beach Retreat at Mandolin Bay Beautiful first floor, two bedroom, two bath condo in gated community with pool, spa, clubhouse and fitness center. All this located between the beaches of Sanibel/Captiva and Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1505 SW 47th TER
1505 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
NOW AVAILABLE!! First Floor Unit. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms! Great View of the water, and right next to the pool. Very quiet this time time of the year. Its like having your own private pool. Dock is first come first serve

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1121 SW 44th ST
1121 Southwest 44th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
WELCOME TO FLORIDA! This former artist house features the perfect blend of color and furniture that set's the mood for the ultimate Florida lifestyle. If you like beige this isn't the home for you! All 3 bedrooms have king beds in them.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5318 SW 11th AVE
5318 Southwest 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1472 sqft
Sandpiper Villa - Short Term Rental: Jan - April $6000, May - Nov $4500, Dec $6000 A Direct Gulf Access home in Southwest Cape Coral. Completely remodeled and appointed with contemporary furnishings.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4236 Country Club Blvd
4236 Country Club Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1393 sqft
Pool home available in Cape Coral featuring split floor plan with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, screen lanai and one car garage. Over-sized and fenced backyard with mature trees and vegetation backing up to the old City of Cape Coral golf course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Punta Rassa, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Punta Rassa means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Punta Rassa could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

