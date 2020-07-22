Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:12 PM

117 Apartments for rent in Punta Rassa, FL with parking

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
17080 Harbour Point DR
17080 Harbour Pointe Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
11th Floor extra large condo open month of February 2021. MONTHLY ONLY. (Rented Jan & March 2021). SANIBEL HARBOUR TOWERS RESORT STYLE LIVING in a Upscale renovated Gulf Frontage on the sand condo.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Rassa
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5912 Tarpon Gardens CIR
5912 Tarpon Gardens Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Seasonal or Off Season Rental Available. Beautifully upgraded first floor corner unit Carnage Home located in Gated community Tarpon Point.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
20071 Sanibel View CIR
20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
VACATION VILLA DONNA.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
6061 Silver King BLVD
6061 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in
Results within 5 miles of Punta Rassa
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
41 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1121 SW 44th ST
1121 Southwest 44th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
WELCOME TO FLORIDA! This former artist house features the perfect blend of color and furniture that set's the mood for the ultimate Florida lifestyle. If you like beige this isn't the home for you! All 3 bedrooms have king beds in them.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4711 SE 4th Pl
4711 SE 4th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1244 sqft
This cozy duplex unit offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms with bonus space in back patio and back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4236 Country Club Blvd
4236 Country Club Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1393 sqft
Pool home available in Cape Coral featuring split floor plan with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, screen lanai and one car garage. Over-sized and fenced backyard with mature trees and vegetation backing up to the old City of Cape Coral golf course.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5111 Atlantic CT
5111 Atlantic Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautiful end unit townhouse on Gulf Access canal! Bring your boat! Private boat slip with lift. Great location near downtown Cape Coral - close to restaurants and entertainment and close to the bridge to Fort Myers and Sanibel and beaches.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
19681 Summerlin RD
19681 Summerlin Road, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
This community is close to the BEACH! Very nice Gated Community.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available AUGUST - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1129 SE 36th ST
1129 Southeast 36th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1612 sqft
Short-term Vacation rental -JAN & FEB 2021 AVAILABLE - BOOKED March 2021 up to 6-month rental accepted, 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage pool home. This home has been fully renovated.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental AUGUST 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
134 SW 57 TER
134 Southwest 57th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
VILLA BARCELONA - Boaters Paradise - SHORT TERM STAY PREMIUM WATERFRONT LOCATION!AVAILABLE JULY - Jan - 10th, 2021 Jan 15 - May 10th 2021 BOOKED available July 1 - Dec.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE July 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1350.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11110 Caravel CIR
11110 Caravel Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
April 2020 available. Jan, Feb and March are booked. Off season months currently available. This is a beautifully well updated unit that lives comfortably as your winter getaway.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3428 SW 17th PL
3428 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
This is the perfect home to escape from the cold in! It features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms but the best part is the huge lanai and beautiful heated saltwater pool and spa! The owners recently enlarged the screened lanai, added pavers and a state of

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12191 Kelly Sands WAY
12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Punta Rassa, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Punta Rassa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

