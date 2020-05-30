14881 Canaan DR

Amenities

on-site laundry pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Available DECEMBER 2020 & JANUARY 2021 FOR$4400 + 11.5% sales tax. NO ANNUAL RENTAL.SLEEPS 8!MONTH TO MONTH SUMMER SPECIAL $3500-CALL FOR AVAILABILITY!Your tropical oasis awaits at this stunning canal front pool home located in the hidden gem of Palm Acres.Min. from the pristine Sanibel Island & Fort Myers Beach w/miles of white sandy beaches&endless sunshine.Close to award winning golf courses,shopping,dining.Vacation in a fun atmosphere w/lots of windows to maximize natural light.A dining room that seats ten w/2 additional seats at the breakfast bar!Another dining area that opens to your lanai.Perfect way to have seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining.Enjoy your covered seating area as you gaze out onto your pool.Just beyond the pool is a large gulf access canal.Rent a boat that can be docked right behind the house.Large master bedroom offers a king bed with access to the lanai & an attached on suite.This home has a split floor plan.The 2nd bedroom has a queen bed.3rd bedroom has 2 bunk beds.(MAXIMUM WEIGHT ON TOP BUNK IS 100 POUNDS!-NO ACCEPTIONS!)You have another full bathroom w/access to the pool&a full laundry room.Pack your bags,paradise awaits!NO PETS,NO SMOKING!WATCH VIDEO