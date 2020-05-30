All apartments in Punta Rassa
Find more places like 14881 Canaan DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Rassa, FL
/
14881 Canaan DR
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:22 PM

14881 Canaan DR

14881 Canaan Drive · (239) 209-3960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14881 Canaan Drive, Punta Rassa, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Available DECEMBER 2020 & JANUARY 2021 FOR$4400 + 11.5% sales tax. NO ANNUAL RENTAL.SLEEPS 8!MONTH TO MONTH SUMMER SPECIAL $3500-CALL FOR AVAILABILITY!Your tropical oasis awaits at this stunning canal front pool home located in the hidden gem of Palm Acres.Min. from the pristine Sanibel Island & Fort Myers Beach w/miles of white sandy beaches&endless sunshine.Close to award winning golf courses,shopping,dining.Vacation in a fun atmosphere w/lots of windows to maximize natural light.A dining room that seats ten w/2 additional seats at the breakfast bar!Another dining area that opens to your lanai.Perfect way to have seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining.Enjoy your covered seating area as you gaze out onto your pool.Just beyond the pool is a large gulf access canal.Rent a boat that can be docked right behind the house.Large master bedroom offers a king bed with access to the lanai & an attached on suite.This home has a split floor plan.The 2nd bedroom has a queen bed.3rd bedroom has 2 bunk beds.(MAXIMUM WEIGHT ON TOP BUNK IS 100 POUNDS!-NO ACCEPTIONS!)You have another full bathroom w/access to the pool&a full laundry room.Pack your bags,paradise awaits!NO PETS,NO SMOKING!WATCH VIDEO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14881 Canaan DR have any available units?
14881 Canaan DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14881 Canaan DR currently offering any rent specials?
14881 Canaan DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14881 Canaan DR pet-friendly?
No, 14881 Canaan DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Rassa.
Does 14881 Canaan DR offer parking?
No, 14881 Canaan DR does not offer parking.
Does 14881 Canaan DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14881 Canaan DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14881 Canaan DR have a pool?
Yes, 14881 Canaan DR has a pool.
Does 14881 Canaan DR have accessible units?
No, 14881 Canaan DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14881 Canaan DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14881 Canaan DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14881 Canaan DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14881 Canaan DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14881 Canaan DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLFort Myers Beach, FLSt. James City, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Tice, FLLehigh Acres, FLNaples Park, FLPelican Bay, FLPunta Gorda, FLVineyards, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely, FLLely Resort, FLEnglewood, FLMarco Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity