955 Lassino Ct.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool pool table yoga tennis court

Spectacular “tip lot” water views, watch the sunrises and sunset - Off Season, home is available for 2020-2021 in season rental call for pricing.

Spectacular “tip lot” water views with south west exposure, watch the sunrises and sunset all from the comfort of your pool. Nearby access to golf, beaches, nature preserves, historical downtown, shopping and restaurants. Fish from your dock, bring your boat or rent one.

• Convenient Punta Gorda Isles location, on a quiet cul-de-sac

• 1935 sqft home with 4-bedroom home

• Updated kitchen with views of the pool and waterways

• Large lanai with over-sized pool and separate Clarity spa/hot tub

• New “Fat Cat” Frisco billiards table

• Comcast cable and WIFI

• Fenced yard, boat dock, kayaks, bikes, tennis gear, dumbbells, yoga mats, and more

• 12% tourism tax applies to all rentals less than 6 months



No Cats Allowed



