All apartments in Punta Gorda
Find more places like 955 Lassino Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Gorda, FL
/
955 Lassino Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

955 Lassino Ct.

955 Lassino Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Punta Gorda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

955 Lassino Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
pool table
yoga
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
yoga
Spectacular “tip lot” water views, watch the sunrises and sunset - Off Season, home is available for 2020-2021 in season rental call for pricing.
Spectacular “tip lot” water views with south west exposure, watch the sunrises and sunset all from the comfort of your pool. Nearby access to golf, beaches, nature preserves, historical downtown, shopping and restaurants. Fish from your dock, bring your boat or rent one.
• Convenient Punta Gorda Isles location, on a quiet cul-de-sac
• 1935 sqft home with 4-bedroom home
• Updated kitchen with views of the pool and waterways
• Large lanai with over-sized pool and separate Clarity spa/hot tub
• New “Fat Cat” Frisco billiards table
• Comcast cable and WIFI
• Fenced yard, boat dock, kayaks, bikes, tennis gear, dumbbells, yoga mats, and more
• 12% tourism tax applies to all rentals less than 6 months

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5194093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Lassino Ct. have any available units?
955 Lassino Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Punta Gorda, FL.
What amenities does 955 Lassino Ct. have?
Some of 955 Lassino Ct.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Lassino Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
955 Lassino Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Lassino Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Lassino Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 955 Lassino Ct. offer parking?
No, 955 Lassino Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 955 Lassino Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Lassino Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Lassino Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 955 Lassino Ct. has a pool.
Does 955 Lassino Ct. have accessible units?
No, 955 Lassino Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Lassino Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Lassino Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Lassino Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 Lassino Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Punta Gorda Apartments with BalconiesPunta Gorda Apartments with Gyms
Punta Gorda Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLPelican Bay, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMemphis, FL
Englewood, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLVamo, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FLWimauma, FLSouth Venice, FLLehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLFruitville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee