745 BIMINI LANE

SEASONAL RENTAL, MAY AND JUNE AVAILABLE - STUNNING CANAL WATER VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM PUNTA GORDA ISLES HOME! Bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and large sliders and windows providing beautiful views. Spacious open floor plan offers a formal living room, formal AND casual dining rooms and a large family room. Gourmet kitchen boasts Corian counters, wood cabinets, center island with stove top, built-in wall oven and microwave and a breakfast bar. Generous sized master bedroom suite with king bed, sliders to the lanai and a private bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Second bedroom has a queen bed and a built-in office area with double doors. Third bedroom is equipped with two twin beds, perfect for guests! Relax on the sprawling screened lanai that over looks the canal or soak in some sun in the heated pool with spill-over spa. Pull your boat up to your very own dock! *SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED!*