All apartments in Punta Gorda
Find more places like 745 BIMINI LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Gorda, FL
/
745 BIMINI LANE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

745 BIMINI LANE

745 Bimini Lane · (941) 769-3534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Punta Gorda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

745 Bimini Lane, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SEASONAL RENTAL, MAY AND JUNE AVAILABLE - STUNNING CANAL WATER VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM PUNTA GORDA ISLES HOME! Bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and large sliders and windows providing beautiful views. Spacious open floor plan offers a formal living room, formal AND casual dining rooms and a large family room. Gourmet kitchen boasts Corian counters, wood cabinets, center island with stove top, built-in wall oven and microwave and a breakfast bar. Generous sized master bedroom suite with king bed, sliders to the lanai and a private bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Second bedroom has a queen bed and a built-in office area with double doors. Third bedroom is equipped with two twin beds, perfect for guests! Relax on the sprawling screened lanai that over looks the canal or soak in some sun in the heated pool with spill-over spa. Pull your boat up to your very own dock! *SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 BIMINI LANE have any available units?
745 BIMINI LANE has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 745 BIMINI LANE have?
Some of 745 BIMINI LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 BIMINI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
745 BIMINI LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 BIMINI LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 BIMINI LANE is pet friendly.
Does 745 BIMINI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 745 BIMINI LANE offers parking.
Does 745 BIMINI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 BIMINI LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 BIMINI LANE have a pool?
Yes, 745 BIMINI LANE has a pool.
Does 745 BIMINI LANE have accessible units?
No, 745 BIMINI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 745 BIMINI LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 BIMINI LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 BIMINI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 BIMINI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 745 BIMINI LANE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Punta Gorda Apartments with BalconiesPunta Gorda Apartments with Gyms
Punta Gorda Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLPelican Bay, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMemphis, FL
Englewood, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLVamo, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FLWimauma, FLSouth Venice, FLLehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLFruitville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity