Punta Gorda, FL
650 Trumpet Tree
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

650 Trumpet Tree

650 Trumpet Tree Street · (941) 255-7200
Punta Gorda
Location

650 Trumpet Tree Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33955

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 650 Trumpet Tree · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2005 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area. Kitchen has center island and tubular skylight. Large master bedroom has a big walk in closet and master bath with dual sinks. Split floor plan. inside laundry with washer & dryer "as is". New carpeting in bedrooms, new luxury plank vinyl flooring. Fenced yard. Includes lawn care. Small dog (30 lbs. or less) considered with $300 pet deposit - but no cats permitted. Call Stacie Thorsen for additional information: 941-786-0672.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5716984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Trumpet Tree have any available units?
650 Trumpet Tree has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 650 Trumpet Tree have?
Some of 650 Trumpet Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Trumpet Tree currently offering any rent specials?
650 Trumpet Tree isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Trumpet Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Trumpet Tree is pet friendly.
Does 650 Trumpet Tree offer parking?
Yes, 650 Trumpet Tree does offer parking.
Does 650 Trumpet Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Trumpet Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Trumpet Tree have a pool?
No, 650 Trumpet Tree does not have a pool.
Does 650 Trumpet Tree have accessible units?
No, 650 Trumpet Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Trumpet Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Trumpet Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Trumpet Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Trumpet Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
