650 Trumpet Tree

Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area. Kitchen has center island and tubular skylight. Large master bedroom has a big walk in closet and master bath with dual sinks. Split floor plan. inside laundry with washer & dryer "as is". New carpeting in bedrooms, new luxury plank vinyl flooring. Fenced yard. Includes lawn care. Small dog (30 lbs. or less) considered with $300 pet deposit - but no cats permitted. Call Stacie Thorsen for additional information: 941-786-0672.



(RLNE5716984)