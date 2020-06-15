40 Ocean Dr

Amenities

40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home. This spacious home has 4 bedrooms with a den 2 1/2 bathrooms 2 car garage has a heated Pool and a heated SPA overlooking a saltwater canal a short distance to open waters of Charlotte Harbor. The home has tile in the main living area with carpet in the bedrooms, an updated fully equipped kitchen, ceiling fans, window treatments, screen enclosed pool area, screened front entry, inside laundry room, storage room as well as a small workshop area, water and electric access at the cement dock and seawall. Cable, internet, electric, and water included with caps. Pet restriction of 1 dog under 30 pound, no cats and no exotic pets. No smoking. For additional information call or text Christine at 941-255-7212



(RLNE5644196)