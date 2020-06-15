All apartments in Punta Gorda
Location

40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 40 Ocean Dr · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home. This spacious home has 4 bedrooms with a den 2 1/2 bathrooms 2 car garage has a heated Pool and a heated SPA overlooking a saltwater canal a short distance to open waters of Charlotte Harbor. The home has tile in the main living area with carpet in the bedrooms, an updated fully equipped kitchen, ceiling fans, window treatments, screen enclosed pool area, screened front entry, inside laundry room, storage room as well as a small workshop area, water and electric access at the cement dock and seawall. Cable, internet, electric, and water included with caps. Pet restriction of 1 dog under 30 pound, no cats and no exotic pets. No smoking. For additional information call or text Christine at 941-255-7212

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5644196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

