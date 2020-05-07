All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:59 AM

219 LEWIS CIRCLE

219 Lewis Circle · (941) 875-9060
Location

219 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful, newly constructed, clean, fresh, spacious rental home located in the heart of the beautiful, well sought after PGI (Punta Gorda Isles). Punta Gorda located in Charlotte County was voted one of the top ten retirement communities in the U.S. Located close to fishing, canals, beaches, fine dining, bars, and minutes from the well-known Fisherman’s Village. This Attached Villa will blow your mind way when you see how gorgeous it is. All new appliances and ceiling fans. Ceramic Tile flooring throughout and carpets in all bedrooms. Spacious two car garage with large electric water heater. Attached Villa A & Attached Villa B is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 car garage. Each unit is split floor plan with all new Kitchen that comes with an middle island/breakfast bar, all new cabinets, spacious pantry, glass top stove with over the hood Microwave Oven, Side by Side Refrigerator Freezer with ice maker. Master Bedroom suite with Master Bath that comes with spacious walk in shower, huge walk in closet, vanity/sink with granite counter tops. Guest Bathroom comes with tub/shower combo and vanity/sink with granite counter tops. Ceiling fans with lighting in the Master Bedroom, ceiling fans living room. Both Villas brand new constructed in 2020: Each side is approximately 1800 Sq. Feet under air: Brand new Central Air/Heat and New Water Heaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 LEWIS CIRCLE have any available units?
219 LEWIS CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 LEWIS CIRCLE have?
Some of 219 LEWIS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 LEWIS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
219 LEWIS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 LEWIS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 219 LEWIS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 219 LEWIS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 219 LEWIS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 219 LEWIS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 LEWIS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 LEWIS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 219 LEWIS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 219 LEWIS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 219 LEWIS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 219 LEWIS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 LEWIS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 LEWIS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 LEWIS CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
