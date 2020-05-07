215 LEWIS CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful, newly constructed, clean, fresh, spacious rental home located in the heart of the beautiful, well sought after PGI (Punta Gorda Isles) Punta Gorda located in Charlotte County was voted one of the top ten retirement communities in the U.S. Located close to fishing, canals, beaches, fine dining, bars, and minutes from the well-known Fisherman’s Village. This Attached Villa will blow your mind way when you see how gorgeous it is. All new appliances and ceiling fans. Ceramic Tile flooring throughout and carpets in all bedrooms. Spacious two car garage with large electric water heater. Attached Villa A & Attached Villa B is a 3 bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 car garage. Each unit is split floor plan with all new Kitchen that comes with an middle island/breakfast bar, all new cabinets, spacious pantry, glass top stove with over the hood Microwave Oven, Side by Side Refrigerator Freezer with ice maker. Master Bedroom suite with Master Bath that comes with spacious walk in shower, huge walk in closet, vanity/sink with granite counter tops. Guest Bathroom comes with tub/shower combo and vanity/sink with granite counter tops. Ceiling fans with lighting in the Master Bedroom, ceiling fans living room. Both Villas brand new constructed in 2020: Each side is approximately 1800 Sq. Feet under air: Brand new Central Air/Heat and New Water Heaters.