All apartments in Punta Gorda
Find more places like 212 West Virginia Avenue #123.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Gorda, FL
/
212 West Virginia Avenue #123
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

212 West Virginia Avenue #123

212 West Virginia Avenue · (239) 980-3624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Punta Gorda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

212 West Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
212 West Virginia Avenue #123 Available 08/01/20 *** PET-FRIENDLY***1 BED/1 BATH***UPGRADED***CLEAN***DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA***AMAZING LOCATION***PERFECT FOR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS*** - Updated 1 Bed/1 Bath condo located in the Historic District of Downtown Punta Gorda. This unit situated on the corner of Sullivan and W. Virginia, you are just Walking Distance to all the Beautiful Parks Walking and Bicycle Pathways, Fine Waterfront Dining, Shopping, and Pristine Charlotte Harbor. This unit has been recently renovated with new appliances and wood-like floors.

***First, Last, and Security due upon move-in***

***Pets allowed with approval and deposit***

**No Utilities Included***

(RLNE5629256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 have any available units?
212 West Virginia Avenue #123 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 currently offering any rent specials?
212 West Virginia Avenue #123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 is pet friendly.
Does 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 offer parking?
No, 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 does not offer parking.
Does 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 have a pool?
No, 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 does not have a pool.
Does 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 have accessible units?
No, 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 West Virginia Avenue #123 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 212 West Virginia Avenue #123?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Punta Gorda Apartments with BalconiesPunta Gorda Apartments with Gyms
Punta Gorda Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLPelican Bay, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMemphis, FL
Englewood, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLVamo, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FLWimauma, FLSouth Venice, FLLehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLFruitville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity