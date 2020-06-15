All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1615 Via Dolce Vita

1615 Via Dolce Vita · (941) 833-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1615 Via Dolce Vita · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT
* 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE
* WI-FI INTERNET
* BASIC CABLE
* CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS
* ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**

SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020. Variable rate: $3,200 per month for 3 months, $2,900 per month for 4 months. Beautiful updated waterfront home in Punta Gorda Isles. Very tastefully furnished. This home is immaculate with spacious living room, large bedrooms and updated kitchen. The great room with its large sliders that pocket away flowing directly into the oversized lanai and out to the water. This is truly a wonderful place to enjoy family and friends. Fantastic water views from most of the rooms. Big LED televisions in living room and master bedroom. Only a few minutes drive to Downtown Punta Gorda, Fishermans Village, parks, Marinas, Restaurants and all that Punta Gorda has to offer. Call today. 12% tax apply for all rentals of 6 months or less.
**$150 per month cap apply for electric

(RLNE4722634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Via Dolce Vita have any available units?
1615 Via Dolce Vita has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1615 Via Dolce Vita have?
Some of 1615 Via Dolce Vita's amenities include dogs allowed, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Via Dolce Vita currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Via Dolce Vita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Via Dolce Vita pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Via Dolce Vita is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Via Dolce Vita offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Via Dolce Vita does offer parking.
Does 1615 Via Dolce Vita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Via Dolce Vita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Via Dolce Vita have a pool?
No, 1615 Via Dolce Vita does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Via Dolce Vita have accessible units?
No, 1615 Via Dolce Vita does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Via Dolce Vita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Via Dolce Vita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Via Dolce Vita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Via Dolce Vita does not have units with air conditioning.
