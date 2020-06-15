1615 Via Dolce Vita

Amenities

TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT

* 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE

* WI-FI INTERNET

* BASIC CABLE

* CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS

* ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**



SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020. Variable rate: $3,200 per month for 3 months, $2,900 per month for 4 months. Beautiful updated waterfront home in Punta Gorda Isles. Very tastefully furnished. This home is immaculate with spacious living room, large bedrooms and updated kitchen. The great room with its large sliders that pocket away flowing directly into the oversized lanai and out to the water. This is truly a wonderful place to enjoy family and friends. Fantastic water views from most of the rooms. Big LED televisions in living room and master bedroom. Only a few minutes drive to Downtown Punta Gorda, Fishermans Village, parks, Marinas, Restaurants and all that Punta Gorda has to offer. Call today. 12% tax apply for all rentals of 6 months or less.

**$150 per month cap apply for electric



