All apartments in Punta Gorda
Find more places like 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Gorda, FL
/
1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:58 AM

1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE

1323 Mediterranean Drive · (407) 504-7711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Punta Gorda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1323 Mediterranean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1586 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Annual OR Seasonal Rental Available 06-01-2020 in Punta Gorda Isles w/ BOAT DOCK & LIFT! Light & Bright Ground Floor End Unit, Furnished w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 baths,1 Car Attached Garage, & Boat Dock w/ 8,000 lb lift.A private walk way leads to the entry of the condo.Interior features include an open floor plan with Kitchen, Living & Dining combo, crown molding & vaulted ceilings. Luxurious Master Suite has King size bed w/ water views,sliding doors to lanai, & 2 walk in closets. Dual sinks, soaker tub, walk in shower & separate commode all in master bath.Bedroom 2 is used as an office w/ desk & sofa, large closet, & sliders leading to lanai. Bathroom 2 has tub/shower combo.Bedroom 3 has a large closet & Full & Queen size bed. Gourmet Kitchen features Granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, & eat in bar w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Washer/ Dryer in Laundry room w/ sink inside unit.One Car attached Garage is included in this rental w/ no other parking spots available. Enjoy water & land activities w/ Kayaks, Snorkel set, Bikes & Pickleball available for use. Renters insurance required & condo management company requires background check for approval. No Pets & No Smoking, per condo rules. Tenant pays own utilities. Community Pool w/ chairs & 2 grills. Walk, bike or just a short drive to Fishermans Village, Downtown Punta Gorda, Shopping, Restaurants, I75/US 41 & more. Boat Dock & Lift included & ride out to the harbor in less than 20 minutes. Unit is furnished /turn-key, Cleaned & ready for immediate occupancy. Call agent to schedule a private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have any available units?
1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have?
Some of 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda Apartments with Garage
Punta Gorda Apartments with GymPunta Gorda Apartments with Pool
Punta Gorda Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity