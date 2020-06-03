1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE

Amenities

Annual OR Seasonal Rental Available 06-01-2020 in Punta Gorda Isles w/ BOAT DOCK & LIFT! Light & Bright Ground Floor End Unit, Furnished w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 baths,1 Car Attached Garage, & Boat Dock w/ 8,000 lb lift.A private walk way leads to the entry of the condo.Interior features include an open floor plan with Kitchen, Living & Dining combo, crown molding & vaulted ceilings. Luxurious Master Suite has King size bed w/ water views,sliding doors to lanai, & 2 walk in closets. Dual sinks, soaker tub, walk in shower & separate commode all in master bath.Bedroom 2 is used as an office w/ desk & sofa, large closet, & sliders leading to lanai. Bathroom 2 has tub/shower combo.Bedroom 3 has a large closet & Full & Queen size bed. Gourmet Kitchen features Granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, & eat in bar w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Washer/ Dryer in Laundry room w/ sink inside unit.One Car attached Garage is included in this rental w/ no other parking spots available. Enjoy water & land activities w/ Kayaks, Snorkel set, Bikes & Pickleball available for use. Renters insurance required & condo management company requires background check for approval. No Pets & No Smoking, per condo rules. Tenant pays own utilities. Community Pool w/ chairs & 2 grills. Walk, bike or just a short drive to Fishermans Village, Downtown Punta Gorda, Shopping, Restaurants, I75/US 41 & more. Boat Dock & Lift included & ride out to the harbor in less than 20 minutes. Unit is furnished /turn-key, Cleaned & ready for immediate occupancy. Call agent to schedule a private showing today.