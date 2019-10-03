8739 Falling Blue Pl,Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters walk in closets extra storage

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1000411?source=marketing



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2360 which includes the first months rent. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. ThisTownhome is First and Second Story Block. The kitchen includes 36" cabinets, granite countertops with large island and all appliances. Upstairs, the Owner's Suite includes a large bedroom, a walk-in closet, an additional closet for extra storage, double vanity, and walk-in shower. The second floor also has two other bedrooms, both with very spacious closets,the 2nd full bathroom, and the laundry room.



|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Granite countertops,Tile in wet areas,Sweeping view,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.