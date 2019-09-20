Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 8708 Sandy Plains Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8708 Sandy Plains Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8708 Sandy Plains Drive
8708 Sandy Plains Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
8708 Sandy Plains Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5160155)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have any available units?
8708 Sandy Plains Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Progress Village, FL
.
Is 8708 Sandy Plains Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8708 Sandy Plains Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 Sandy Plains Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive offer parking?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have a pool?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have accessible units?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Progress Village 2 Bedroom Apartments
Progress Village Apartments with Balconies
Progress Village Apartments with Parking
Progress Village Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Progress Village Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Combee Settlement, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
South Sarasota, FL
Bardmoor, FL
Cypress Gardens, FL
Hernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FL
Sarasota Springs, FL
Bee Ridge, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Sun City Center, FL
Longboat Key, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Redington Shores, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa