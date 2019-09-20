All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 8708 Sandy Plains Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8708 Sandy Plains Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

8708 Sandy Plains Drive

8708 Sandy Plains Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8708 Sandy Plains Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5160155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have any available units?
8708 Sandy Plains Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
Is 8708 Sandy Plains Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8708 Sandy Plains Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 Sandy Plains Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive offer parking?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have a pool?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have accessible units?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8708 Sandy Plains Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8708 Sandy Plains Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 Bedroom ApartmentsProgress Village Apartments with Balconies
Progress Village Apartments with ParkingProgress Village Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Progress Village Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FL
Hernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa