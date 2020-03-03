All apartments in Progress Village
7920 DAHLIA AVENUE

7920 Dahlia Avenue · No Longer Available
Progress Village
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

7920 Dahlia Avenue, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available Immediately!! Tastefully REMODELED DREAM HOME!!!!! Spacious 4 bedroom. Open floor plan, many NEW updates! Freshly painted inside and out. The cook in your house will appreciate the spacious kitchen featuring newer appliance package Brand new kitchen can be negotiated into offers. . Custom 18" ceramic tile throughout.Bathroom have been fully updated with newer custom vanity and countertop, updated lighting and plumbing fixtures as well as custom ceramic tile shower surround. The open split floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Walk out back to your private back yard. Large lot on a quiet street. Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE have any available units?
7920 DAHLIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE have?
Some of 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7920 DAHLIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7920 DAHLIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
