7920 DAHLIA AVENUE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available Immediately!! Tastefully REMODELED DREAM HOME!!!!! Spacious 4 bedroom. Open floor plan, many NEW updates! Freshly painted inside and out. The cook in your house will appreciate the spacious kitchen featuring newer appliance package Brand new kitchen can be negotiated into offers. . Custom 18" ceramic tile throughout.Bathroom have been fully updated with newer custom vanity and countertop, updated lighting and plumbing fixtures as well as custom ceramic tile shower surround. The open split floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Walk out back to your private back yard. Large lot on a quiet street. Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!!