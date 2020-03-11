All apartments in Progress Village
7912 Camden Woods Dr
7912 Camden Woods Dr

7912 Camden Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Camden Woods Drive, Progress Village, FL 33619

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Featuring brand new appliances for the kitchen and a laundry room with washer dryer hook up.
Application fee is $70 per adult with $5 processing.
$99 tenant admin fee
Deposit is the same as one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

