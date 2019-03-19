All apartments in Progress Village
Progress Village, FL
7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD
7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD

7079 Towne Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

7079 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Open floor plan Townhouse in a great location!! Few minutes from I-75, close to restaurants and 6 miles away from the Brandon mall in a very clean and peaceful community of Oak Creek. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD have any available units?
7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD have?
Some of 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7079 TOWNE LAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
