7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Oak Creek is absolutely amazing. 42" cabinets, granite countertops stainless steel appliances +++ Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.