Progress Village, FL
7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE

7020 Woodchase Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7020 Woodchase Glen Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Oak Creek is absolutely amazing. 42" cabinets, granite countertops stainless steel appliances +++ Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
