Progress Village, FL
7011 Grand Elm Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

7011 Grand Elm Way

7011 Grand Elm Dr · No Longer Available
Progress Village
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

7011 Grand Elm Dr, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7011 Grand Elm Way Riverview, FL 33578 (Oak Creek Townhomes) - PRICE REDUCED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! BRAND NEW!! BE THE FIRST to enjoy entertaining in this open and spacious kitchen featuring a large center island. This gorgeous townhome offers upgraded design features such as 42 white kitchen cabinets, 18 X 18 ceramic tile throughout the first floor/ main living areas & bathrooms upstairs, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, GE washer/dryer and a beautiful interior paint color. Porch is not screened but overlooks a charming pond. Just minutes from I-75 and I-4. and the Tampa Crosstown Expressway making it a quick commute to Downtown Tampa, Riverwalk, MacDill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport and so many more great locations in the Tampa Bay area! $75 per adult Re/Max Application fee. Rent is $1500 and security deposit is $1550. Small pet considered with $300 non-refundable pet fee. Please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM

(RLNE5266826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 Grand Elm Way have any available units?
7011 Grand Elm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7011 Grand Elm Way have?
Some of 7011 Grand Elm Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7011 Grand Elm Way currently offering any rent specials?
7011 Grand Elm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 Grand Elm Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7011 Grand Elm Way is pet friendly.
Does 7011 Grand Elm Way offer parking?
No, 7011 Grand Elm Way does not offer parking.
Does 7011 Grand Elm Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7011 Grand Elm Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 Grand Elm Way have a pool?
Yes, 7011 Grand Elm Way has a pool.
Does 7011 Grand Elm Way have accessible units?
No, 7011 Grand Elm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 Grand Elm Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7011 Grand Elm Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7011 Grand Elm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7011 Grand Elm Way does not have units with air conditioning.

