Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7011 Grand Elm Way Riverview, FL 33578 (Oak Creek Townhomes) - PRICE REDUCED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! BRAND NEW!! BE THE FIRST to enjoy entertaining in this open and spacious kitchen featuring a large center island. This gorgeous townhome offers upgraded design features such as 42 white kitchen cabinets, 18 X 18 ceramic tile throughout the first floor/ main living areas & bathrooms upstairs, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, GE washer/dryer and a beautiful interior paint color. Porch is not screened but overlooks a charming pond. Just minutes from I-75 and I-4. and the Tampa Crosstown Expressway making it a quick commute to Downtown Tampa, Riverwalk, MacDill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport and so many more great locations in the Tampa Bay area! $75 per adult Re/Max Application fee. Rent is $1500 and security deposit is $1550. Small pet considered with $300 non-refundable pet fee. Please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM



(RLNE5266826)