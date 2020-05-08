7010 Woodchase Glen Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Townhouse in fabulous Oak Creek in Riverview, the fastest growth area in Hillsborough county, make your move today easy access minutes from the Selmon Expressway, I-75, Westfield Brandon Mall, Starbucks, and Publix.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7010 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
7010 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7010 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 7010 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7010 WOODCHASE GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.