Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE
5909 Sweet Birch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5909 Sweet Birch Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Great rental in gated community. 3 Bedroom 2 baths. Fenced in yard. Upgraded appliances. . Pool, park and basketball courts available within the neighborhood included. Fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have any available units?
5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Progress Village, FL
.
What amenities does 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have?
Some of 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Progress Village
.
Does 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5909 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
