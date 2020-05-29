All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 5405 South 87th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
5405 South 87th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:56 PM

5405 South 87th Street

5405 South 87th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5405 South 87th Street, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1744604

A coveted rental unit in Tampa! Your next home includes: 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom, Central Air, and Washer/Dryer hookups.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 South 87th Street have any available units?
5405 South 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
Is 5405 South 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5405 South 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 South 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5405 South 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 5405 South 87th Street offer parking?
No, 5405 South 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5405 South 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 South 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 South 87th Street have a pool?
No, 5405 South 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5405 South 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 5405 South 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 South 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 South 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 South 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5405 South 87th Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Progress Village Apartments with BalconyProgress Village Apartments with Garage
Progress Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa