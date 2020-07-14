All apartments in Princeton
Find more places like 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Princeton, FL
/
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:42 PM

11137 Southwest 238th Terrace

11137 Southwest 238th Terrace · (888) 659-9596 ext. 809545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Princeton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

11137 Southwest 238th Terrace, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace have any available units?
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace have?
Some of 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace offers parking.
Does 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace has a pool.
Does 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11137 Southwest 238th Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Princeton 3 BedroomsPrinceton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Princeton Apartments with ParkingPrinceton Dog Friendly Apartments
Princeton Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FL
University Park, FLCutler Bay, FLThree Lakes, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FLPinewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity