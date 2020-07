Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly

Terraces on the Square is located in the heart of East Lake Village. Situated in a 100 acre traditional hometown community with pedestrian friendly streets, public open spaces and neighborhood squares. Residents can enjoy a concert in the square at the open-air stage, take a stroll along our lakesides, or have an afternoon coffee in one of our lovely gazebos. Terraces on the Square is a unique community that boasts spacious one, two, and three bedroom floorplans with special attention to detail. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in Port St. Lucie's newest community. Come see what all the fuss is about