All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like Sanctuary at Winterlakes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Sanctuary at Winterlakes

5410 NW Rabbit Run · (772) 577-2639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-304 · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 11-306 · Avail. Aug 2

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 15-106 · Avail. Sep 2

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09-201 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,017

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 09-108 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,017

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sanctuary at Winterlakes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION

You will love our great location!!!
Located in Saint Lucie West Area.
We are close to everything!
Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation
Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.

Sanctuary at Winterlakes offers you peaceful surroundings at affordable prices.

We offer: On-Site Maintenance, Large walk-in closets, Spacious Chef kitchens and open floor plans for the individual who likes their space.

We have a state of the art Fitness and Business Center along with a sparkling pool for our residents to enjoy!

We are pet friendly but do have breed restriction!
Come in today and see all we have to offer!

$ 49 Application Fee
$ 250 Deposit (with Approved Credit)
(RLNE1136601)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $85 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: <25 lbs: $300, >25 lbs: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sanctuary at Winterlakes have any available units?
Sanctuary at Winterlakes has 6 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does Sanctuary at Winterlakes have?
Some of Sanctuary at Winterlakes's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sanctuary at Winterlakes currently offering any rent specials?
Sanctuary at Winterlakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sanctuary at Winterlakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sanctuary at Winterlakes is pet friendly.
Does Sanctuary at Winterlakes offer parking?
Yes, Sanctuary at Winterlakes offers parking.
Does Sanctuary at Winterlakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sanctuary at Winterlakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sanctuary at Winterlakes have a pool?
Yes, Sanctuary at Winterlakes has a pool.
Does Sanctuary at Winterlakes have accessible units?
No, Sanctuary at Winterlakes does not have accessible units.
Does Sanctuary at Winterlakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sanctuary at Winterlakes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sanctuary at Winterlakes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane
Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity