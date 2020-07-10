Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking courtyard

LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION



You will love our great location!!!

Located in Saint Lucie West Area.

We are close to everything!

Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation

Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.



Sanctuary at Winterlakes offers you peaceful surroundings at affordable prices.



We offer: On-Site Maintenance, Large walk-in closets, Spacious Chef kitchens and open floor plans for the individual who likes their space.



We have a state of the art Fitness and Business Center along with a sparkling pool for our residents to enjoy!



We are pet friendly but do have breed restriction!

Come in today and see all we have to offer!



$ 49 Application Fee

$ 250 Deposit (with Approved Credit)

(RLNE1136601)