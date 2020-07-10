Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sanctuary at Winterlakes.
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION
You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Sanctuary at Winterlakes offers you peaceful surroundings at affordable prices.
We offer: On-Site Maintenance, Large walk-in closets, Spacious Chef kitchens and open floor plans for the individual who likes their space.
We have a state of the art Fitness and Business Center along with a sparkling pool for our residents to enjoy!
We are pet friendly but do have breed restriction! Come in today and see all we have to offer!