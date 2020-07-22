All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:22 AM

Parc at Gatlin Commons

1901 Southwest Aledo Lane · (833) 672-0534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 Southwest Aledo Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-4206 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,342

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 1-1204 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,342

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 1-1206 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,342

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

See 65+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-4209 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,461

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 3-3209 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,461

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 2-2209 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,461

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

See 93+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-6207 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Unit 2-2207 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Unit 5-5207 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc at Gatlin Commons.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
game room
lobby
online portal
playground
At the Parc at Gatlin Commons, you are surrounded by all the simple elegance and comfort of a luxury resort. Our stunning Traditions apartments are set in the lush surroundings of Port St. Lucie. When you venture out into your apartment community, you will experience a comfortable neighborhood atmosphere steeped in effortless luxury. With verdant open spaces and dog parks, open-air sports courts, and a refreshing saltwater pool and lanai, you can enjoy a variety of invigorating activities in the comfort of your own community.

For your daily workout, avail yourself of our convenient, well-equipped fitness center and spin room. We like to enhance our resident experience with a variety of holiday parties, weekly socials, pool parties, food truck events, and community outreach with local vendors. Enjoy meeting the neighbors and making new friends!

Contact us today to schedule a tour and see everything our community has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc at Gatlin Commons have any available units?
Parc at Gatlin Commons has 180 units available starting at $1,342 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc at Gatlin Commons have?
Some of Parc at Gatlin Commons's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc at Gatlin Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Parc at Gatlin Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc at Gatlin Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc at Gatlin Commons is pet friendly.
Does Parc at Gatlin Commons offer parking?
Yes, Parc at Gatlin Commons offers parking.
Does Parc at Gatlin Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parc at Gatlin Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc at Gatlin Commons have a pool?
Yes, Parc at Gatlin Commons has a pool.
Does Parc at Gatlin Commons have accessible units?
No, Parc at Gatlin Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Parc at Gatlin Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, Parc at Gatlin Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
