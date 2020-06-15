All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 5952 Hann Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
5952 Hann Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5952 Hann Drive

5952 Northwest Hann Drive · (772) 940-8055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5952 Northwest Hann Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5952 Hann Drive · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal. It offers a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with appliances, Interior laundry room (washer/dryer may be provided as a convenience). Large master bedroom and master bath with double sink, walk in closet. Fenced back yard with trees. Tiled living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Large open back patio. No HOA.

Minimum Requirements:
Credit Score 600 or above
No Evictions, Convictions, Bankruptcy, or Bills in Collections
Income must be at least 3 times the amount of the monthly rent ($4,800)

To Move In:
Application Fee $50 per adult
Deposit: $1,600 Upon Approval
First & last Months Rent when moving in: $3,200
Refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300
TOTAL: $5,100

Add $250 non-refundable pet fee per approved dog if applicable

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4798553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5952 Hann Drive have any available units?
5952 Hann Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5952 Hann Drive have?
Some of 5952 Hann Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5952 Hann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5952 Hann Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5952 Hann Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5952 Hann Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5952 Hann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5952 Hann Drive does offer parking.
Does 5952 Hann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5952 Hann Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5952 Hann Drive have a pool?
No, 5952 Hann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5952 Hann Drive have accessible units?
No, 5952 Hann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5952 Hann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5952 Hann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5952 Hann Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity