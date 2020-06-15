5952 Hann Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal. It offers a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with appliances, Interior laundry room (washer/dryer may be provided as a convenience). Large master bedroom and master bath with double sink, walk in closet. Fenced back yard with trees. Tiled living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Large open back patio. No HOA.



Minimum Requirements:

Credit Score 600 or above

No Evictions, Convictions, Bankruptcy, or Bills in Collections

Income must be at least 3 times the amount of the monthly rent ($4,800)



To Move In:

Application Fee $50 per adult

Deposit: $1,600 Upon Approval

First & last Months Rent when moving in: $3,200

Refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300

TOTAL: $5,100



Add $250 non-refundable pet fee per approved dog if applicable



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4798553)