5952 Hann Drive

Amenities
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal. It offers a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with appliances, Interior laundry room (washer/dryer may be provided as a convenience). Large master bedroom and master bath with double sink, walk in closet. Fenced back yard with trees. Tiled living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Large open back patio. No HOA.
Minimum Requirements:
Credit Score 600 or above
No Evictions, Convictions, Bankruptcy, or Bills in Collections
Income must be at least 3 times the amount of the monthly rent ($4,800)
To Move In:
Application Fee $50 per adult
Deposit: $1,600 Upon Approval
First & last Months Rent when moving in: $3,200
Refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300
TOTAL: $5,100
Add $250 non-refundable pet fee per approved dog if applicable
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4798553)