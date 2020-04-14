430 NW Lismore Lane

Amenities
Beautiful home on private cul-de-sac overlooking preserve. Whole house generator! Plantation shutters, Tiled Florida room lanai. Florida room is AC'd. The Cascades at St Lucie West community offers a 9-hole golf course, 10 lighted Har-Tru Tennis courts, 26,000 sf active clubhouse, grand multi-purpose ballroom, outdoor pool & spa State of the art fitness center, ladies and men's saunas, high speed internet, cable TV, 24/7 manned gate, media room, library, game rooms, year round and many planned activities. Season, off-season or annual - furnished only.