Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

430 NW Lismore Lane

430 Lismore Lane · (772) 618-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 Lismore Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful home on private cul-de-sac overlooking preserve. Whole house generator! Plantation shutters, Tiled Florida room lanai. Florida room is AC'd. The Cascades at St Lucie West community offers a 9-hole golf course, 10 lighted Har-Tru Tennis courts, 26,000 sf active clubhouse, grand multi-purpose ballroom, outdoor pool & spa State of the art fitness center, ladies and men's saunas, high speed internet, cable TV, 24/7 manned gate, media room, library, game rooms, year round and many planned activities. Season, off-season or annual - furnished only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 NW Lismore Lane have any available units?
430 NW Lismore Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 NW Lismore Lane have?
Some of 430 NW Lismore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 NW Lismore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
430 NW Lismore Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 NW Lismore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 430 NW Lismore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 430 NW Lismore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 430 NW Lismore Lane does offer parking.
Does 430 NW Lismore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 NW Lismore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 NW Lismore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 430 NW Lismore Lane has a pool.
Does 430 NW Lismore Lane have accessible units?
No, 430 NW Lismore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 430 NW Lismore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 NW Lismore Lane has units with dishwashers.
