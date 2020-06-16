All apartments in Port St. Lucie
2850 NW Treviso Circle

Location

2850 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,749

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1477 sqft

Amenities

This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting. The great room has a large slider that leads to the patio. The luxurious master suite boasts a large walk in closet, dual sinks, and a walk in shower. Located in Vizcaya Falls featuring first class amenities that includes a clubhouse , fitness center, resort style, water play area, pool, tennis and a play area. Home automation includes: Nest Thermostat, Smart doorbell, Smart garage door and Smart outdoor cameras. Convenient Online Rent Payment, Alarm system and Covid19 contact less move in options. Cable and Internet included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 NW Treviso Circle have any available units?
2850 NW Treviso Circle has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 NW Treviso Circle have?
Some of 2850 NW Treviso Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 NW Treviso Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2850 NW Treviso Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 NW Treviso Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2850 NW Treviso Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 2850 NW Treviso Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2850 NW Treviso Circle does offer parking.
Does 2850 NW Treviso Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 NW Treviso Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 NW Treviso Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2850 NW Treviso Circle has a pool.
Does 2850 NW Treviso Circle have accessible units?
No, 2850 NW Treviso Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 NW Treviso Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 NW Treviso Circle has units with dishwashers.
