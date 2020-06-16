2850 NW Treviso Circle

Amenities

This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting. The great room has a large slider that leads to the patio. The luxurious master suite boasts a large walk in closet, dual sinks, and a walk in shower. Located in Vizcaya Falls featuring first class amenities that includes a clubhouse , fitness center, resort style, water play area, pool, tennis and a play area. Home automation includes: Nest Thermostat, Smart doorbell, Smart garage door and Smart outdoor cameras. Convenient Online Rent Payment, Alarm system and Covid19 contact less move in options. Cable and Internet included in the rent.