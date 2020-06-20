All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 2438 Southwest Calgan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
2438 Southwest Calgan Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:40 PM

2438 Southwest Calgan Street

2438 Southwest Calgan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2438 Southwest Calgan Street, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 Southwest Calgan Street have any available units?
2438 Southwest Calgan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
Is 2438 Southwest Calgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2438 Southwest Calgan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 Southwest Calgan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2438 Southwest Calgan Street is pet friendly.
Does 2438 Southwest Calgan Street offer parking?
No, 2438 Southwest Calgan Street does not offer parking.
Does 2438 Southwest Calgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 Southwest Calgan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 Southwest Calgan Street have a pool?
Yes, 2438 Southwest Calgan Street has a pool.
Does 2438 Southwest Calgan Street have accessible units?
No, 2438 Southwest Calgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 Southwest Calgan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2438 Southwest Calgan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2438 Southwest Calgan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2438 Southwest Calgan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University